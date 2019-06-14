Telford community centre wants to install four CCTV cameras

Elizabeth Wilkinson, manager of Brookside Central Charitable Incorporated Organisation, has written to the local council asking for permission to install the internal high-definition system.

The footage gathered from Brookside Community Centre would only be kept for two months and may be shared with the police.

Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council will consider Ms Wilkinson’s request when it meets next week.

Ms Wilkinson writes: “We have been fortunate enough to have been given, by Telford and Wrekin Council Community Safety team, a wireless CCTV HD Security System kit. I am writing to ask permission to install the system in the centre.”

She said they had agreed, based on advice from officers from the borough council, West Mercia Police and users of the centre, to put the cameras in four locations throughout the centre covering entrances, windows and a main corridor.

Erased

“The cameras are HD, day and night, and will record to a hard drive that will be accessed by Brookside Central Charitable Incorporated Organisation, community centre management and West Mercia Police only.

“The suggested plan is to keep recordings for a maximum of two months before it is erased. This, and other information, will of course be detailed in the CCTV policy before the cameras go live.

Advertising

“There will be signs around the building warning that CCTV is in operation. We will also register with the Information Commissioner’s Office, pay our data protection fee, and follow their guidelines and suggestions.

“Consultation with centre users revealed that approximately 25 per cent of people thought we already had CCTV, and 100 per cent agreeing it would be a positive addition to the centre. Volunteers and partners felt it would make them generally safe and felt it would deter negative and antisocial behaviour within the centre.”

Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council will discuss the letter on Tuesday, June 18.

At the same meeting, the council will also co-opt a member to fill a seat in its Brookside ward, left vacant after to May 2 local elections. Three candidates have expressed interest in the role.