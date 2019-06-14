Goldblinger! Telford pals in the slow lane 007-style for charity

There might be a few quirky one-liners along their journey that Bond himself would be proud of, but there will be no high-speed chases in Aston Martins for Stephan Clarke, Adam Roden, Luke Becket and Terry Fergurson, as the four friends from Dawley have spent just a couple of hundred pounds on their car, appropriately named Goldblinger.

Taking part in the Thundercrawl 2019, the rally aims to be a leisurely drive through Europe with no prize for finishing first.

Raising money for Severn Hospice, the four, all 38, have been friends since their days at the former Phoenix School in Dawley in the 90s, and decided they wanted to go on a holiday together as they approached 40.

Stephan said: “We talked about going on a lads holiday, but we are all probably a bit too old for that now. And as we are all married with children we didn’t think we would get away with going to Ibiza.

The final touches are applied to 'Goldblinger'

“But a couple of our mates did a similar rally a couple of years ago, so we decided to follow suit and raise money for the Severn Hospice.”

Their first attempts to find a suitable banger to take them around Europe were foiled when a Rover they managed to pick up needed a new head gasket.

Stephan added: “Luckily, a guy we knew at school, Gordon Plant, owns a garage in Doseley and sorted out a Mercedes A Class and has done it up for us for the right price.

“As there is a James Bond theme, we have pimped it up 70s-style with leopard skin seats, painted it gold and called it Goldblinger.”

Challenges

The quartet drove to Dover yesterday, ahead of the start of the rally in Reims, France this morning, before they travel through France, Switzerland and Italy over the next three days, taking in a number of Bond film locations before finishing in Venice.

The organisers have set some challenges during the weekend – including replicating photographs at Bond film locations, dressing up as a Bond or a Bond villain and a Bond film quiz.

Stephan added: “None of us are car fans or avid Bond fans, but we have been best mates for years and wanted to do something together.

“Terry is in the army and is away a lot, so we don’t have the chance to get together that often these days. The main thing is to make some memories that we can talk about when we are older.”