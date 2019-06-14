Menu

Eight people injured in Telford crash

By Sue Austin | Telford | News | Published:

One person was trapped and seven others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Telford.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: @SFRS_cjackson

The accident on the Wombridge Road, Wombridge, happened at 4.20pm on Thursday.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene, including paramedic, firefighters and the police.

Three fire crews from Telford Central worked for an hour using specialist equipment to release one person who had trapped in the wreckage of the vehicles.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said: "There were also seven walking wounded casualties who were treated by ambulance personnel."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

