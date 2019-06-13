Advertising
Casualty cut free from car and seven 'walking wounded' after Telford crash
Firefighters released a casualty from a car using cutting equipment following a crash in Telford.
The crash, involving three cars, happened on Wombridge Road, Wombridge, at just after 4.20pm today.
Three crews from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations attended the scene alongside police and paramedics.
A person trapped in one of the cars was released by firefighters using Holmatro cutting equipment.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were seven 'walking wounded' and casualties were treated by paramedics.
Craig Jackson, station manager at Shrewsbury, warned motorists to find alternative routes.
Other posts on Twitter also commented on the crash.
