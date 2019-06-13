Casualty cut free from car and seven 'walking wounded' after Telford crash

The crash, involving three cars, happened on Wombridge Road, Wombridge, at just after 4.20pm today.

Three crews from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations attended the scene alongside police and paramedics.

A person trapped in one of the cars was released by firefighters using Holmatro cutting equipment.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were seven 'walking wounded' and casualties were treated by paramedics.

Craig Jackson, station manager at Shrewsbury, warned motorists to find alternative routes.

Currently in attendance at an RTC Wombridge Way. Restrictions in place please find alternative routes whilst crews work to release 1 casualty. Thank you @BBCShropshire pic.twitter.com/GfrnSlGd4m — Craig Jackson (@SFRS_cjackson) June 13, 2019

