Tributes to community-spirited Liz who helped to create Telford

Hundreds representing all walks of life filled St Peter’s Parish Church in the village of Wrockwardine near to Orleton Hall, where Liz Holt and her family had lived for many years.

The Reverend Andy Ackroyd conducted the service and spoke warmly of the invaluable part Mrs Holt had played within local communities and the esteem in which she had been held.

She was a pioneer of Telford as it grew, including a three-year spell on the Development Corporation. Mrs Holt was also very much part of local politics, councils and had stood as a Conservative candidate in Wolverhampton.

Her son Peter Holt also paid tribute to his mother.

He recalled their early childhood memories and the part both his mother and late father, Vesey, had played in the area.

His sister, Amanda also recalled memories and gave a reading while other readings were given by Liz’s grandchildren.

The many people from all walks of life who gathered to say farewell and thank-you, reflected all she had done and been for so long to so many people.