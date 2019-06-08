Three Lions coach provides fitness tips to Telford students

Mitchell Frost, from Stirchley, has been a professional personal trainer since gaining a level three personal training qualification at Telford College as part of his fitness course at the age of 16.

His career has since taken him in many different directions – as well as being a personal trainer, he is fitness manager at Places Gym in Telford, and travels the world with the England football team.

Mitchell runs one-to-one and group fitness sessions, and has given personal training to a host of England football stars including captain Harry Kane, plus stars Kyle Walker and Ross Barkley.

“I’ve always been into fitness, and I work hard at keeping myself in good shape,” said Mitchell, who is now 22.

“I was asked to do some fitness sessions with the England football team at St Georges Park, and then I was invited to travel abroad with them.

“I love my career and I would recommend the sports and fitness courses to anyone thinking of a career in the industry.”

Mitchell was one of two former sports students invited to return to the Telford College campus to talk about their careers – and give current learners a cardio workout in the process.

Natalie Worrall, who studied leisure and fitness at college and has worked her way up to become general manager at Places Gym, led the 30-minute high-intensity workout in the college’s sports dome.

Natalie spoke about her journey from college into her dream career, admitting it took a lot of dedication, early mornings and tough training sessions to get to where she is today.

“You have to keep yourself fit. You’re expected to look and feel amazing working in gyms, and you’re a walking advert for the whole organisation,” she said.

“We’re working closely with Telford College; we come here regularly for fitness sessions, and students get special offers at Places Gym.”

Sports tutor Mel Newbrook said: “It is really important for our students to experience different careers in the sports industry.

“This is why we ask for professional people in the industry to come into college, meet our students and help guide them in their future careers.

“There is nothing like hands-on experience to help shape young people’s futures. Places Gym have delivered different sessions to our students to give them a valuable insight into job opportunities in the fitness industry.”