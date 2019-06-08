Scarecrows and cake are on menu for village fete

The event held in the gardens of Church Farm opposite St Peter's Church will include performances by The Vibe & Vocabella and Merlin's Magic.

Gates open at 2pm and other attractions include homemade refreshments, a football keepie uppie contest, a cut rose competition, coconut shy and other games.

Stalls include vintage goods, plants, toys, books and DVDs, tombola, raffle, crafts toddlers and face painting.

A scarecrow festival featuring more than 800m of bunting created by resident Sue Boardman which is on display in the village is running alongside the community fete.

Sue said: "The scarecrows are all over the village, and each day yet more appear hopefully to the amusement and astonishment of both locals and passing traffic.

"All of this is in aid of the village fete, which raises money for the maintenance and restoration of St Peter's Church, a Grade 1 listed building that dates back to 10th century and is mentioned in the Domesday Book.

Proceeds from the family fun day will go towards the church's ministry in the area.