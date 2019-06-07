Football match between Mander Centre and Telford Centre raises nearly £1,000 for charity

Staff from Mander Centre, Wolverhampton, and the Telford Centre took to the pitch at Goals, Bilston, to raise a total of £950 for Promise Dreams and Severn Hospice.

The two sides battled it out in a seven-a-side match – with Mander Centre naming a 25-strong side, led by operations manager Phil Dutton.

The nine-strong Telford team was led by commercialisation manager Beci Bateman.

Telford Centre players at Goals. Bilston, ahead of a clash between the Mander Centre

Ages of the players ranged from Emma Grass, aged 10, to 64-year-old Blakeney Smith.

Each player got time on the pitch during the three 20 minute sessions.

Players from the Mander Centre scored two goals at the start, before Telford came back.

A Telford Centre player stays hydrated

But it was the staff members from the Wolverhampton side which claimed a 4-2 victory – with one team member breaking an ankle in the match.

A total of £500 was raised for Promise Dreams, which aims to fulfil dreams of ill children.

The teams also raised £450 for Severn Hospice, which offers free specialist care and support to families across Shropshire who are living with an incurable illness.

Shopping centre managers, Richard Scharenguivel and Glynn Morrow, have agreed to make it a yearly competition.