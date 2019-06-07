'Final stages' in recruitment of chair for Telford CSE inquiry

Eversheds Sutherland, the law firm appointed to commission the Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation, originally said it would appoint a chair in May, following candidate interviews in April.

But a statement from the commissioning body said it hoped to announce the successful candidate soon.

It thanked the survivors committee for its “ongoing input and contribution” in the decision-making process.

The job advert for the chair’s role said the purpose of the inquiry is “to establish the facts of child sexual exploitation in Telford, to identify if, and where, public and other services have failed and, where possible, establish who is accountable and make recommendations for the future”.

It requested candidates with “an ability to manage sensitive material and a sensitive subject with care, compassion and understanding”.

The recent statement says: “The commissioning body had originally estimated that the appointment of a chair would be made in May 2019.

“The recruitment process for an independent chair is progressing well and it is now in its final stages.

“It is an important decision and the commissioning body is grateful for the ongoing input and contribution from the survivors committee.

“The commissioning body hopes to be able to make a further announcement shortly.”