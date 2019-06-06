New Telford football tournament in memory of tragic Lee

It is the second time that a footballing fundraiser is being held to honour Lee Hill, of Sutton Hill, who died aged 19 after being struck by a bus last September.

The new event will be on July 28 at Hadley Learning Community off Waterloo Road at 10am.

The tournament will include six teams. These will be The Talbot, Brittania Football Club, The Hop & Vine, The Travellers Joy, SafeWater FC, and the Vets Team.

The event is also being organised to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis, which the trainee mechanic suffered from.

There will be stalls, bouncy castles, face painting and other activities.

The HLC grounds are being hired for free, and the sports competition will be followed by a trophy presentation at Casey's Cordingley Hall, in Donnington, which is being provided free of charge.

A similar event held last autumn raised £2,450 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

To donate prizes towards the effort contact dave21simmo@gmail.com or britanniafc16@gmail.