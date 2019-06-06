Warning after man burned tackling chip pan blaze

Shropshire fire crews were called out to two chip pan fires in the space of an hour on Sunday.

In the first one, which happened in Shifnal at 7.12pm, no-one was hurt as the four people inside the house vacated the building until firefighters arrived.

However, in the second incident, in the Bratton area of Telford just before 8pm, a man received burns to his hands and foot after trying to put the fire out.

Rabinder Dhami, prevention manager at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, said in the event of fire it was always important to leave the property straight away.

"I know it's tempting to think if you can stop it early enough you can stop it spreading and prevent damage, but you don't know what you are dealing with," he said.

"It's really important that you get out and wait for firefighters to arrive."