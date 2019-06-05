Drones banned within six miles of RAF Cosford for air show

Restricted air space will be in effect for the Cosford Air Show, as well as for rehearsal flights.

The ban has been put in place under the Air Navigation Order 2016, and will be in effect between 2pm and 6pm on Friday and Saturday.

There will also be a ban between 10.30am and 6pm for the air show itself on Sunday.

A statement from RAF Cosford said: "The air show and associated display rehearsals will take place between June 7 and 9. A large number of aircraft will be involved in high-energy manoeuvres there during the notified period."

Anybody found using equipment within six miles of RAF Cosford could have their equipment confiscated and risk prosecution by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Up to 50,000 people are expected to travel to Cosford for the air show this weekend.

About 90 per cent of tickets for the event have already been sold. The air show is an advance ticket-only event.

For more information visit cosfordairshow.co.uk