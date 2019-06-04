Telford & Wrekin Council investigated three times over data breaches

Audit and Governance team leader Rob Montgomery said the council reported itself over two cases of ‘human error’, and Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham’s office said no further action was needed.

In the remaining case, a member of the public claimed a data breach had originated from the council, but the ombudsman found the authority had done nothing wrong.

Mr Montgomery also told the Audit Committee the council had received 1,155 requests under the Freedom of Information Act in 2018-19, a rise of 91 on the previous year.

“It’s unrealistic, given the amount of information this local authority handles on a daily basis, that human error won’t occur," he said.

“There were two breaches reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office in 2018-19.

“Both were due to human error and, after investigation, the ICO was satisfied of that and no further action was required.

“They also received a complaint from the public who alleged a data breach had originated from the council.

“The ICO investigated and found no evidence a breach had occured.”

Freedom of information

A report, prepared by Mr Montgomery for the committee, said the council received 1,155 requests under the 2000 Freedom of Information Act in 2018-19, compared to 1,064 the previous year, and took, on average, 14 working days to respond in both years. The statutory deadline is 20.

Councillor Kuldip Sahota asked who was requesting information.

Mr Montgomery said: “The vast majority are the press and the private sector looking for business. The minority are members of the general public.”

Mr Montgomery said there had been two FOI-related complaints to the ICO in 2018-19.

“One of these was because we were slightly late,” he said.

“We held our hands up about that and said sorry. We endeavour to reply in the correct time, but there are some that fall through the cracks.

“The second complaint revolved around the requestor challenging exemptions we put in place. The ICO ruled in our favour on that one.”