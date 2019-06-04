More than 1,000 runners at Telford Race for Life - with pictures

Telford’s Race for Life returned on Sunday, and for the first time men were allowed to join in the popular 5k and 10k events starting in Southwater and going through the town park.

This year’s was Telford’s 18th Race for Life, in which runners or walkers of all ages and abilities don pink and wear the names of those they run for on their backs.

Many of those who ran were supported by teams of friends and family, and Hayley Kennedy who survived cancer herself came from Llanymynech to support her daughter Kate Williams.

Telford's Race for Life

Kate’s partner Gareth Mills also attended. The family are Liverpool FC fans and had been out until 3am celebrating the club’s Champions League win as well as a birthday party the night before the run.

Hayley said: “This is her 10th year, she runs it every year because me and my mum had cancer at the same time, so she’s done it for us two.

“She’s probably raised over £3,000, we’re very proud of her. She will always do it. It’s a good cause, it needs all the money it can get.

“I had stage three breast cancer. I was treated and had an op, and I had six months of chemo then I had my lymph nodes removed. Then I had a month of radiotherapy and it took me from start to finish about two years to get over it, but that was 12 years ago so I’m still here, it’s good.”

The Maddox family from Shifnal

Elliot Gwilliam from Lawley was one of those taking advantage of the change in the rules that meant men were allowed to run.

The 28-year-old ran in 22 minutes as part of a group of friends that meet every month on a Sunday. Race for Life was their meeting this month.

He said: “I went out last night and I wish I hadn’t. Since they’ve opened it up to men it just seems everyone should get involved.

“I think it affects so many people, doesn’t it? Everyone wants to do their bit and raise money.

“Family, friends have all been affected, and you just know the severity of it. Something needs to be done, you need to do everything you can.”

Megan Kelly, Joshua Guy and Jo Davies

Kirsten Shaw managed the event for the second year running. She said: “We’ve got over 1,100 people taking part today and it’s simply amazing.”

“It just makes me feel really proud that we’re able to put something on like this and raise so much money for Cancer Research UK.

“We’re raising over £6,000 today. That’s what we expect to raise from today and every penny of that will go to life-saving research. It’s absolutely amazing that that many people can ask their friends and family to sponsor them.

“There’s people that come back year after year. There’s people that have been doing this since year one 18 years ago, and people are still pledging. It goes to show that the people of Telford just really want to beat cancer sooner.”

Old school friends Kate Bailey and Lucy Woodrow, both 34 and from Wolverhampton, ran in memory of Lucy’s father Robert Page.

It was their fifth time running, and they took it up when Kate’s mother Judie Bailey was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Chelsea Guest with one-year-old Willow Clarke

Kate said: “She was very fortunate, she recovered and she’s run it, well, walked it a couple of times with us.

“Then Lucy lost her dad three years ago. She told him we would do it inside half an hour, and this was the first time that we did that.”

West Mercia Police Cadets’ Telford detachment volunteered to help with the set-up and logistics on the day.

Phil Holroyd from Telford was supporting his wife Dawn, who ran for her mother Heather Doody.

Phil, Dawn and their dog Chester often run the Telford Parkrun nearby.

Phil said: “My wife’s running it for her mom who’s got terminal cancer.

“It’s breast and secondary liver cancer, she was diagnosed just over three years ago. She’s doing very well. She’s here as well with her auntie, they’ve come to support her as well.

“It’s been a good turnout and the weather’s okay.”