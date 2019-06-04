'I'm an idiot' – Driver banned after deliberately veering into path of girlfriend's car in Telford

Philip Plomer, 33, had been having an argument on the phone with his partner on April 16 this year when he decided to get into his Ford Iveco work van and go out to meet her.

On his way, he saw her driving in the opposite direction on Castlefields Way in Little Dawley. He steered across the centre line towards her, causing her to veer off and hit parked cars. He then drove off from the scene, before returning shortly after, telling officers at the scene "I'm an idiot".

Alison Whalley, prosecuting at Shrewsbury Crown Court, said: "She had suspicions that he was having a relationship with someone else, who was pregnant with his child. He decided he would drive to her house to discuss matters.

"He saw she was driving in the opposite direction. He crossed the centre road markings. She took evasive action to avoid a collision. She could not avoid colliding with another vehicle. Her passenger side window smashed and there was damage to the passenger doors.

"The van left the scene. He then returned. He admitted at the scene he had been a total idiot and apologised."

Plomer, of Barn Close, Donnington, Telford, pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Vincent Scully, defending Plomer, said: "It was a moment of madness. He was in a state of heightened emotions. He was so desperate to see her that he drove into her path.

"There really is no logical explanation for what he has done. This was a spur of the moment case."

Judge Anthony Lowe told Plomer: "Quite what was going through your mind I do not know. Fortunately no-one was injured, but when you decide to use a vehicle to stop another vehicle, you have no control of the level of injuries. It was an idiotic piece of driving, and idiotic drivers deserve to be banned."

Plomer was disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work and to pay £535 prosecution costs.