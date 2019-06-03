Weekly food waste recycling coming to Telford

The free service starts in September and means that householders across the borough will have a service dedicated to food waste for the first time.

Waste that is collected will be converted into energy and fertiliser.

The service will be run by Veolia, Telford & Wrekin Council’s recycling and waste partner. As well as introducing a new food waste service, Veolia will also be re-routing some bin collection rounds from September.

Each household will be given a kitchen caddy for their food waste, which comes with a supply of free biodegradable liners, as well as a larger outdoor caddy which can be presented at the kerbside every week.

Popular

Similar food services across the country have proved popular and have led to increases in recycling rates.

Steve Mitchell, Veolia's West Midlands director, said: “We are hoping that residents will recycle as much as possible in their new caddies, including plate scrapings and food that’s gone past its ‘use by’ date.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for recycling, added: “The kerbside recycling service has proved popular with residents and has boosted the amount recycled in the borough. Expanding our recycling collection service to include an optional food waste means we can recycle even more."

Householders can expect to have their new food caddies delivered from the middle of August onwards.