Speed restriction calls after baby geese killed in Telford

A group of people living in Shawbirch have spoken of their anger after seven goslings were killed in two separate incidents last month, and an online petition to the council has already gained more than 750 signatures.

Another gosling was reportedly hit yesterday.

Kim Tonks, who started the petition last week, said: "Seven goslings have been killed in the last week due to constant speeding in Glade Way. It could be a child next time.

"We need Telford & Wrekin Council to introduce better warning signs and speed restrictions, and potentially a camera or speed bumps to stop further accidents."

She described the speed of drivers in Glade Way in particular as "ridiculous".

