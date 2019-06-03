Kitchen fires in two homes

A house in Shifnal was severely damaged in a blaze which began in the kitchen. Shortly after a fire started, also in the kitchen, of a property in Glovers Way in Telford.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a 999 call just after 7pm to reports of a fire in Haughton Drive.

Fire crews from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington were quickly on the scene to discover a fully developed fire in the kitchen of the house.

Four fire fighters wearing breathing apparatus went into the house to put out the fire while others worked on the outside to prevent the fire spreading and used a covering jet to protect the crew members.

The fire was under control by 8.45pm.

Also on scene to give support was the ambulance service and the Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service.

A second 999 call came in at 8pm to reports of a house fire in Glovers Way, Telford.

With crews still in Shifnal firefighters from Shrewsbury joins a crew from Wellington to deal with the blaze that was also in the kitchen.

The fire was brought under control by 8.23am.