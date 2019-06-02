Telford MP Lucy Allan backs Sajid Javid for Tory leadership

Writing on her website, Ms Allan said: "Many of the leadership contenders have been good to me. Many have worked with me to help Telford. Many are impressive individuals. But that is not enough to secure my support.

"There is only one contender who is right for our time and right for our country: Sajid Javid."

Ms Allan said Mr Javid has a record of success in his several past cabinet roles and understands the issue of child sexual exploitation. She called him the only candidate able to "comfortably and naturally relate to everyone, right across the country".

She said that when she became a political candidate in 2013 Mr Javid wrote to offer his help.

Ms Allan continued: "Sajid gets Telford. He understands the people I represent. He understands why Telford voted Leave.

"In my view, Sajid has always believed in Brexit. In my view loyalty to his then boss, David Cameron, left him conflicted during the 2016 referendum. Sajid understands that loyalty and cabinet discipline are essential for good government.

"He has a genuine passion to do the best for our country, a passion sometimes obscured by his professionalism and resolve – both much needed qualities in any leader.

"He is right for our time and right for our country. I am supporting Sajid."

More than a dozen Conservative MPs have put themselves forward for the role of party leader and Prime Minister since Theresa May announced her resignation last month, including Boris Johnson and Andrea Leadsom.

Last week Ludlow MP Philip Dunne wrote in support of Jeremy Hunt for the leadership.