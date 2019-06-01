Telford-based cheerleaders celebrate success at world championships

And now they have set their sights on becoming the best in the world.

The Cheerforce team took 18 athletes to the World Championships in Orlando, where their performance means they are now ranked 14th in the whole world.

Rachael Swinnerton, the team’s program director and head coach of cheerleading and dance academy Cheerforce Ten, said she was hugely proud of the team’s efforts and they would be looking to build on their success at future competitions.

She said: “It was something we have worked for, for the past eight years, so it was a dream come true for me.

“It kind of made history for our academy because we have always wanted to be representatives at the world championship.

“Now we want to go again and try and better the result and get into the top 10.”

The Cheerforce academy is based at Ketley Business Park in Telford, and has around 120 members training and performing with them from 13 to 30 years old.

Rachael said that 22 of the team had travelled to Orlando for the competition, organised by the International Cheer Union.

The team, known as the ‘Ladies Of Ten’, competed in The International Open Pom (IOP) division which ran over two days at the Coronado Springs Conference Centre in DisneyWorld, Orlando, with the semi-finals taking place on day one, and finals on day two.

During the semi-finals, the top three highest scoring teams from each country advanced.

Cheerforce secured their place in the finals after finishing in 17th place overall at the end of the first day – leaving them as the third highest ranking English team.

The following day saw a huge effort from the team that saw them climb to 14th in the world, and up to the top performing English team.

Rachael said the team had been backed in their efforts by sponsors, adding: “The team have been supported by several local groups as they prepared for their World Championships debut.

“We wish to thank all who have sponsored and donated – with a special mention to the Wrekin Housing Trust for their generous donation allowing the team to look professional at all times during the long training days in Florida.”

The academy is currently taking on new members for their cheerleading, dance and tumbling classes in both their recreational and competition teams.

For more information visit the Facebook page @cheerforceten or contact 07966 966026.