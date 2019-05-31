Witnesses wanted after break-in at Telford shop

Police are now appealing for witnesses after the break-in at the Spar in Pool Farm Avenue in Leegomery.

Nothing was stolen during the burglary, which happened at about 3.50am on Tuesday.

Anybody with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 citing reference 49s 280519.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org