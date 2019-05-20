Menu

Advertising

WATCH: Raiders smash through hedgerow in stolen van to escape from Telford industrial park

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

This is the moment raiders smashed their way out of an industrial compound in Telford in a stolen van.

The van smashed through a hedgerow to escape the compound

The thieves broke into the branded silver Transit van, which contained nearly 100 specially-made thermal curtains, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It happened at Seymour Manufacturing International (SMI) in Stafford Park at about 1.30am on Saturday – and the culprits were caught escaping on the company's CCTV.

CCTV captures van theft

They smashed their way out of the compound by driving at high speed through a hedgerow and crashing down onto the road about 6ft below.

The van made its way down the M54 before heading towards Stafford. The van's tracker system was then removed and dumped near Wheaton Aston, before a suspected sighting was reported around an hour after the theft, near Kidderminster.

The company, which makes thermally-insulated products for a range of companies in the food, pharmaceuticals and military sectors, is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects, and return of the van and blue thermal curtains.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Telford Local Hubs News Crime Latest videos
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News