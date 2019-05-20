WATCH: Raiders smash through hedgerow in stolen van to escape from Telford industrial park

The thieves broke into the branded silver Transit van, which contained nearly 100 specially-made thermal curtains, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It happened at Seymour Manufacturing International (SMI) in Stafford Park at about 1.30am on Saturday – and the culprits were caught escaping on the company's CCTV.

CCTV captures van theft

They smashed their way out of the compound by driving at high speed through a hedgerow and crashing down onto the road about 6ft below.

The van made its way down the M54 before heading towards Stafford. The van's tracker system was then removed and dumped near Wheaton Aston, before a suspected sighting was reported around an hour after the theft, near Kidderminster.

The company, which makes thermally-insulated products for a range of companies in the food, pharmaceuticals and military sectors, is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects, and return of the van and blue thermal curtains.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org