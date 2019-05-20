Menu

Advertising

Concerns growing for missing Telford girl, 15

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

Concerns are growing for a 15-year-old girl from Telford who was reported missing yesterday.

Chloe Corbett

Chloe Corbett is described as white, with shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes. She was believed to be wearing a baby pink top, light denim jeans, black trainers and a brown Louis Vuitton bag at the time of her disappearance.

She has not been seen or heard from since her disappearance, and her family and police are asking for anybody who sees her to come forward.

Anyone who has information about Chloe's whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 397S of May 19.

Telford Local Hubs News
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News