Concerns growing for missing Telford girl, 15

Chloe Corbett is described as white, with shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes. She was believed to be wearing a baby pink top, light denim jeans, black trainers and a brown Louis Vuitton bag at the time of her disappearance.

She has not been seen or heard from since her disappearance, and her family and police are asking for anybody who sees her to come forward.

Anyone who has information about Chloe's whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 397S of May 19.