Homes planned for old industrial estate in Telford

The 19 houses and nine apartments could be built on the site of Doseley Industrial Estate in Frame Lane, Telford, if new plans are given the go-ahead.

The work would follow the demolition of the current industrial buildings.

The site has been industrial for as far back as the late 19th century, with Doseley Quarry nearby.

About 25 per cent of the homes will be affordable and developers say the site will address the legacy of industrial processes in the area.

Telford & Wrekin Council will make a decision on the plans in the coming months.