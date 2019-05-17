Firm fined £50,000 after employee's hand is cut off by saw

The person was working at the Telford firm Aviramp Limited in October 2016 when they were injured.

The company, which is based at Stafford Park in Telford, specialises in the design and manufacture of aluminium access systems for the aviation industry.

Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspector, Wayne Owen said the firm should have identified the risk of the injury.

He added that it was "easily prevented".

The company was prosecuted at Telford Magistrates’ Court and a statement from the HSE said: "On October 21, 2016, at Aviramp an employee was injured using a chop saw. The rotating blade of the chop saw came into contact with the employee’s hand and it was severed."

The company makes boarding ramps for aircraft, and has secured major contracts with large American airports such as San Francisco and Miami International

An investigation by the HSE found the company had failed to suitably and sufficiently assess the risks from working on the chop saw, provide a safe system of work, or adequately maintain and guard the saw.

It was also concluded that Aviramp had not provided suitable information, instruction and training, or provide adequate supervision and monitoring.

The firm pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

As a result the company was fined £50,000 and ordered to pay full costs of £5,339.24.

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Owen said the case served as a warning to other companies.

He said: "This injury was easily prevented, and the risk of injury should have been identified.

"Employers should make sure they properly assess and apply effective control measures to minimise the risk from dangerous parts of machinery."

Aviramp has been contacted for comment.