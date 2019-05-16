Telford and Albrighton bank staff aim for the top

Staff from TSB in Telford and Albrighton are taking on the challenge this Sunday to climb Snowdon for Shropshire, Staffordshire & Cheshire Blood Bikes, an essential service which transports not only blood but premature baby breast milk, equipment and medication.

Tracy van Mook, branch manager at TSB in Telford, said: “Our teams in Telford and Albrighton have worked hard, putting in a lot of time and dedication to make this event a success.

"We are really looking forward to our trek up Snowdon and it is fantastic to know the difference that our efforts will make.”

They have already raised £500 in a fundraising day at the branch.