Telford and Albrighton bank staff aim for the top
Bank workers are putting their best foot forward by climbing the highest mountain in Wales for blood bikes.
Staff from TSB in Telford and Albrighton are taking on the challenge this Sunday to climb Snowdon for Shropshire, Staffordshire & Cheshire Blood Bikes, an essential service which transports not only blood but premature baby breast milk, equipment and medication.
Tracy van Mook, branch manager at TSB in Telford, said: “Our teams in Telford and Albrighton have worked hard, putting in a lot of time and dedication to make this event a success.
"We are really looking forward to our trek up Snowdon and it is fantastic to know the difference that our efforts will make.”
They have already raised £500 in a fundraising day at the branch.
