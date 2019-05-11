New Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet announced

Councillor Shaun Davies announced that some familiar faces will continue their work from before the election, including deputy leader Councillor Richard Overton and member for finance Councillor Lee Carter.

Richard Overton and David Wright

Newcomers include former Telford MP Councillor David Wright, who will be in charge of housing, transport and infrastructure.

Mayor for 2018/19 Councillor Raj Mehta has also been given a cabinet position. He will be member for communities and inclusively.

Councillor Andy Burford will be member for health and social care, with Councillor Rae Evans representing customer, cultural and leisure services and partnerships.

Newly elected Ironbridge borough councillor Carolyn Healy will be member for visitor economy and the world heritage site.

Councillor Hilda Rhodes will be member for parks, green spaces and the natural environment, while Councillor Shirley Reynolds will represent children, young people and education in the cabinet.

Councillor Overton, as well as being deputy leader, will have responsibility for the council's Pride in Our Community initiative and its enforcement programme to tackle issues such as rogue landlords, fly-tipping, littering and anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Davies said the cabinet was a good representation of people across the borough.

Experience

“This cabinet combines a wealth and depth of experience across business, education, health, voluntary sector and government," he said.

"It reflects our borough well in experience and background.

“We’ve set out ambitious plans to invest, protect and care for Telford & Wrekin – the place we call home. We made 100 pledges that will continue our drive to create a better borough for our residents and businesses, in areas such as improving employment, skills and people’s health, fighting for local health services, attracting investment, improving the borough’s facilities and boosting tourism.

“We have much to do and I’ve chosen the best team to ensure we deliver on our pledges to the people of the borough. That work has already begun."

The cabinet selection comes after successful local elections for Labour.

The group became the largest political group on the council with 36 of the 54 councillor seats and a majority of 18. Other political groups have 18 seats in total.

Jeremy Corbyn, who grew up in Newport, revisited the area to congratulate his councillors following the election.

When it was suggested that it wasn’t necessarily a day for celebrating, given the national picture, Mr Corbyn said: “It depends where you are. We’re sad to lose some councillors who have done great work. But I’m an eternal optimist and I’m happy to be here celebrating in Telford.”