Confusion over Telford council job vacancy . . . in US!

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

It's a commute that would make even the most hardened traveller flinch.

Mobile, Alabama - not Telford. Photo: goodfreephotos.com

A Telford & Wrekin Council job vacancy called for somebody to join its site support services team – in Alabama, USA.

But the council isn't considering branching out stateside. Instead, the advert was due to the various algorithms on job hunting websites.

A council spokesman said: “Unfortunately on this occasion, this isn’t Lynyrd Skynyrd country. This is Sweet Home Telford!”

The job vacancy, which was for a site support services team co-ordinator, was posted to wmjobs.com.

The position would be based around Telford, but the use of the word 'mobile' confused job hunting website Jooble, which said it was based in Mobile, Alabama.

The advert has now been removed, much to the disappointment of Alabama residents who wanted to work for Telford & Wrekin Council.

The real advert can be found at wmjobs.co.uk/job/55473/democratic-services-and-scrutiny-officer/

