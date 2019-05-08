Shropshire PE teachers raises thousands during marathon effort for charity

Bob Tinsley ran the Paris marathon for Severn Hospice and Newport Cottage Care Centre, where his grandfather Derek Tremayne had been chairman for 18 years.

Derek continued to play an active role in supporting the centre after being diagnosed with bowel, kidney and lung cancer in 2015. He spent his final days in September 2018 at Severn Hospice in Telford, looked after by the caring and professional staff and surrounded by his family.

Bob was keen to do something which his grandfather, who he called Bops, would have been proud of. His family said Derek, a talented athlete and former director of Lilleshall Hall National Sports Centre, would have been very pleased with the effort, which saw his grandson finishing the marathon in three hours and nine minutes.

Bob said: "Running a marathon was something I always discussed with Bops and it was very fitting that my first was in his memory and dedicated to the legend that he was.

Bob Tinsley

"The generosity and kindness of everybody that donated was unbelievable and running in Bops’ memory for two amazing causes was the motivation needed when things got tough at mile 20. Bops was more of a sprinter and more comfortable over 100 yards and I made sure to save a sprint finish just for him."

Norma Ross, director of income generation at Severn Hospice, said: “We send our heartfelt congratulations to Bob on his marathon efforts in Paris to raise vital funds for his chosen charities in memory of Bops, who our caring team remember fondly.

“Everyone here is very grateful indeed to Bob and his generous family and friends. On behalf of everyone at Severn Hospice, I thank him for giving so much time to train for the challenge and inspiring so much support toward a fabulous total.

“We will take care to use each and every penny wisely, to provide care to local people.”

Kerry Nolan, Newport Cottage Care Centre manager, said: “The amount raised will help the Care Centre continue its vital work for the local community and it is a lovely tribute in memory of the great man himself, Derek Tremayne. Many thanks to Bob and all those who supported his efforts.”