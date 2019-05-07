Menu

Firefighters tackle car fire at Telford property

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | News | Published:

About 10 firefighters have tackled a blaze involving a car and a garden fence in Telford in the early hours.

Crews were called to the address, in Craven Close, Lightmoor, shortly after 12.30am.

The Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service website stated: "Reports of fire which involved one saloon car, garden fence, outdoor children's toys and outside of property. Two breathing apparatus, one main jet, one hose reel jet delivering foam, one dry powder extinguisher in use."

Crews from Telford Central and Tweedale stations attended and were at the property until about 1.40am.

