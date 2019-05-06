Mexican students visit Telford

The young students, from Colombia School in Mexico City, were at Ercall Wood Academy with their teacher Jose Cervantes as part of a trip with the Telford School of English.

They visited several different towns and cities whilst living with local host families in Telford, and completed their programme by spending two days at the school to see how it is to study in England.

They also visited London, Harry Potter Studios, Oxford, Ironbridge, Chester, Birmingham and Edinburgh before returning to Mexico after a 12-day stay.

Catherine Pritchard, from Telford School of English, said: “They went into all the lessons at the school and followed the timetable. One of the older year 10 girls even did a presentation. Their English is really good.

“They made an awful lot of friends and exchanged Instagram and Snapchat accounts. One girl was even crying outside the gates as she was saying goodbye – she’d had such a good time.

"Everybody at the school was lovely to them, and the Telford students asked lots of questions about what life is like in Mexico.

“It was freezing when they arrived, and they were tired, but they had a great time.

“We have had some families from Telford that have made long lasting friendships with Mexican and Spanish students over the years and have gone to visit their students and their families abroad.”

If any families in Telford would like to get involved in future hosting programmes they are invited to email Catherine at tseuk.t21@btinternet.com for more information.

Catherine added: “It is also a wonderful way for English students to improve their Spanish especially if they are studying is as a GCSE.”