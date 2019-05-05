On your marks as wedding day couple start off at Telford parkrun - with video

When Natalie Dimmock met her now husband, Jim Vidler, at a running event in 2015, little did she know the pair would be up bright and early on their wedding day years later to run 5km around Telford Town Park.

Having run through a cloud of confetti as they started Telford parkrun on Saturday, it was a quick outfit change and a wash before the happy couple made their way to the Best Western Valley Hotel in Ironbridge to shower in a second wave of confetti and tie the knot.

Wedding day parkrun

Jim, 48, who works in the air ventilation industry, popped the question on the same spot on New Year's Day last year.

"We got engaged right here at Telford parkrun on New Year's Day in 2018 – we both love staying active and it brings us together," he said.

"Now we've reached our wedding day 16 months later and I get to marry this beautiful woman.

"I'm incredibly excited, nervous and looking forward to spending the day with all my friends and family."

Natalie and Jim at Telford parkrun

Jim added that for a change, the run would be the easier part of his day.

"It's going to be one busy weekend, but I'm sure the adrenaline will keep us going to the end if nothing else," he said.

Natalie, 34, said they could not have picked a more appropriate place to see in their special day.

"We first met through running, it's been something that's brought us together and now we're here in the park on our wedding day," she said.

"It was July 2015 when we first met at a race in Sussex before we moved to Telford, so we thought it would be very fitting to be back at another running event on our wedding day.

"We have four children between us, two young and two grown up, all of whom we can't wait to spend the rest of the day with once the run's over."