Telford woman's death was drug related

A fast track inquest took place on Wednesday at Shirehall into the death of Amanda Jane Titley, who died at her home in Windsor Road, Arleston, on December 10.

At the inquest, coroners officer Melvyn Dawson explained that the 44-year-old was unemployed and lived in shared lodgings with three people.

She was found unresponsive between 3.30pm and 4pm, and another person living at the address thought she was faking it, stating she had done that earlier. She was still unresponsive, so an ambulance was called and CPR was given, however she was confirmed dead by paramedics.

A post mortem gave the cause of death was intravenous drug use, and assistant coroner Heather Westerman recorded a conclusion of a drug-related death.