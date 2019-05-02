Telford pub in the market for another award

The Three Furnaces in Madeley has been shortlisted in the Ei Group National Awards for Excellence.

The pub, Telford, which is part of Ei Publican Partnerships, the leased and tenanted arm of Ei Group plc, has already won the divisional award.

The win meant it was automatically shortlisted for the final nine of the Ei Group National Awards for Excellence.

This year’s Ei Group awards for Excellence aims to recognise the achievements of all types of Ei Group’s operators from all around the country. The awards They will highlight the accomplishments of some of the most innovative and successful publicans across a number of categories.

The pub’s entry will now be judged by a panel of experts from across the industry who will decide from the nine shortlisted pubs which will make the final three.

The final three pubs will face a final round of judging which involves an interview with pub industry expert Phil Dixon.

They will then be invited to the Old Thorns in Liphook for a gala awards ceremony where a category winner and two runners-up will be announced.

Landlord Peter Thomson said: “We’re delighted to be shortlisted, it is testament to all the hard work the team have put in over the years.”

For further information regarding the awards, go to eigroupawards.com