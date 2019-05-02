Man still in hospital after horrific hammer attack in Telford

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but the man, in his 20s, remains in a serious condition three weeks after the attack.

It happened at about 8.25pm on April 11 in Ellender Rise, Lawley.

Now police are trying to track down the two men, who were in a BMW 1 series,

DC Cindi Henry, from Telford CID said: “This was a nasty assault, and a number of enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

"As part of our investigation, we’re appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 726s 110419 or alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Help is also available for anybody who witnessed the attack and feels they need support. West Mercia's Victim Advice Line is free and confidential. Call 0800 952 3000 or visit victimadviceline.org.uk