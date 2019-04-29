Teenager attacked by group in Telford

It is believed one of his attackers may have been carrying a knife.

The assault happened around 4pm on Saturday in Garfield Road in Overdale.

The 17-year-old was approached by a group who attacked him. Police said one of the group may have been in possession of a knife.

They say the victim did not required any medical treatment.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 290419 or Crimetoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.