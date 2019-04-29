Menu

Advertising

Teenager attacked by group in Telford

By Sue Austin | Telford | News | Published:

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted in Telford.

It is believed one of his attackers may have been carrying a knife.

The assault happened around 4pm on Saturday in Garfield Road in Overdale.

The 17-year-old was approached by a group who attacked him. Police said one of the group may have been in possession of a knife.

They say the victim did not required any medical treatment.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 290419 or Crimetoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Telford Local Hubs News Crime
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News