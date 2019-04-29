Advertising
Teenager attacked by group in Telford
Police are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted in Telford.
It is believed one of his attackers may have been carrying a knife.
The assault happened around 4pm on Saturday in Garfield Road in Overdale.
The 17-year-old was approached by a group who attacked him. Police said one of the group may have been in possession of a knife.
They say the victim did not required any medical treatment.
Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 290419 or Crimetoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
