Menu

Advertising

Missing man in Telford

By Sue Austin | Telford | News | Published:

Police have appealed for helping in tracing a missing Telford man.

Ian Fewtrell, 64, from Shawbirch was last seen earlier today heading towards Apley Woods and Apley Castle.

Mr Fewtrell is six foot three inches tall, of average building and has a dark ponytail and beard. He was wearing a dark jacket with a green and cream fleece underneath, black trousers and black trainers. Anyone with information about Mr Fewtrell should contract Telford police on 101.

Telford Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News