Missing man in Telford
Police have appealed for helping in tracing a missing Telford man.
Ian Fewtrell, 64, from Shawbirch was last seen earlier today heading towards Apley Woods and Apley Castle.
Mr Fewtrell is six foot three inches tall, of average building and has a dark ponytail and beard. He was wearing a dark jacket with a green and cream fleece underneath, black trousers and black trainers. Anyone with information about Mr Fewtrell should contract Telford police on 101.
