Missing man in Telford

#Missing Ian Fewtrell, 64, from #Shawbirch #Telford Last seen earlier today heading towards Apley Woods & Apley Castle. Description: 6ft 3, average build, dark ponytail & beard. Wearing: dark jckt with green/cream fleece underneath, black trousers & black trainers. Any info 101 pic.twitter.com/DiJMNBvfXv — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) April 29, 2019

Mr Fewtrell is six foot three inches tall, of average building and has a dark ponytail and beard. He was wearing a dark jacket with a green and cream fleece underneath, black trousers and black trainers. Anyone with information about Mr Fewtrell should contract Telford police on 101.