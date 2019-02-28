Telford dad will run marathon after daughter cured of cancer

Chris Ratcliff will raise money for Children with Cancer UK after his seven-year-old daughter Hannah was cured of cancer recently.

Chris, who works at Denso, said: "My life came crashing down in March last year when I was told that my daughter had an aggressive type of leukaemia, but the treatment, support and care that she received from the amazing medics was just incredible.

"Thankfully Hannah is now all clear and back to her crazy self.

“There are no words to describe how grateful me and my family are and I could never thank enough the doctors, nurses, consultants and in particular the unsung heroes, the researchers who discover treatments for all types of cancers."

Chris said he has never previously run more than 6k. He is raising money at justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-ratcliff

“My only way of saying thank you is by giving something back," he said, "so I have been given the opportunity to run the London Marathon for the Children with Cancer UK charity, so I can raise money to help more research enabling a higher success rate in treating these unfortunate children who are diagnosed with cancer.

"My inspiration is my daughter Hannah, as my challenge is nothing compared to what she went through.”