Menu

Advertising

Runners turn out for Telford Parkrun's sixth anniversary

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | News | Published:

Almost 600 runners joined the organisers of the Telford Parkrun for its sixth anniversary event.

Run directors Kim Fawke and Nathan Green

The activity that was set up to encourage residents to get outdoors and get fit initially attracted around 180 runners.

Since then support has grown year-on-year with a record 699 people putting on their running shoes on one occasion.

Run director Kim Fawke said: “The anniversary run went really well. The weather was good which is unusual for February.

“We registered 577 runners. It was kind of a normal run and we offered them a slice of cake to celebrate. We also offered the four-legged runners a dog biscuit as a treat.”

She added: “Well done to all 577 runners who completed Telford Parkrun. Not an attendance record but still an impressive number.

Volunteer

“A huge thank you to all the volunteers that made today possible too. You are all amazing."

The Parkrun concept was set up by Paul Sinton-Hewitt in 2004 at Teddington, on the south west outskirts of London, near Twickenham.

Advertising

The aim was to encourage people to run 5k on a weekly basis. The runs are free, timed and organised by local volunteers.

Once you have registered you can take part in a Parkrun anywhere you like.

The concept has spread across the UK and events take place in 20 countries across the world.

Advertising

Telford Parkrun was pioneered by Chris Richards, who saw a gap in provision after moving to the Telford area and it is held in partnership with the borough council.

It is held every Saturday at 9am near the Telford Town Park visitor centre.

Volunteers are encouraged to help out to make events run more smoothly.

Telford Local Hubs News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News