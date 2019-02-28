Runners turn out for Telford Parkrun's sixth anniversary

The activity that was set up to encourage residents to get outdoors and get fit initially attracted around 180 runners.

Since then support has grown year-on-year with a record 699 people putting on their running shoes on one occasion.

Run director Kim Fawke said: “The anniversary run went really well. The weather was good which is unusual for February.

“We registered 577 runners. It was kind of a normal run and we offered them a slice of cake to celebrate. We also offered the four-legged runners a dog biscuit as a treat.”

She added: “Well done to all 577 runners who completed Telford Parkrun. Not an attendance record but still an impressive number.

“A huge thank you to all the volunteers that made today possible too. You are all amazing."

The Parkrun concept was set up by Paul Sinton-Hewitt in 2004 at Teddington, on the south west outskirts of London, near Twickenham.

The aim was to encourage people to run 5k on a weekly basis. The runs are free, timed and organised by local volunteers.

Once you have registered you can take part in a Parkrun anywhere you like.

The concept has spread across the UK and events take place in 20 countries across the world.

Telford Parkrun was pioneered by Chris Richards, who saw a gap in provision after moving to the Telford area and it is held in partnership with the borough council.

It is held every Saturday at 9am near the Telford Town Park visitor centre.

Volunteers are encouraged to help out to make events run more smoothly.