Rise in overweight children in Telford a ‘challenge’

But, while year six students have become heavier, the percentage of overweight pupils entering primary school is down.

However, Telford cabinet’s six-monthly performance report says excess weight in children remains a “significant challenge”.

It adds that the council will monitor the impact new dietary recommendations have on young people’s health.

The document, prepared by borough delivery and performance manager Sarah Downes, adds that free primary school swimming lessons will play an important role in promotion health and exercise.

Ms Downes writes that provisional figures for the 2017-18 academic year show 22.6 per cent of reception-age children were overweight compared with 24.8 per cent the previous year, while excess weight in year six students rose from 34.6 per cent to 38.2 per cent – above the English average.

She describes this as “a key area where we want to have greater impact”.

Ms Downes writes: “As previously reported, this remains a significant challenge for the borough and nationally.

“It is one where external factors and policy drivers – for example the debate over sugary drinks – impacts on the progress that we can make.”

A report published by Public Health England last September focused on the problem.

“The report made 24 recommendations for a whole-system approach to tackle this issue, and we will be closely monitoring the impact of these actions over the next 12 months,” she adds.

Discussing other health measures taken by the council, Ms Downes notes that overall visits to leisure centres is “being impacted by competition from new budget gyms entering Telford”, but there remain more than 7,000 registered members using council health and fitness facilities.

“In addition to free swimming for under-16s and free swimming lessons for children through primary schools, the number of children having swimming lessons was above target in the first six months of the year,” she adds.

Ms Downes’ report will be discussed as part of Telford and Wrekin’s 2019-2022 Service and Financial Plan when the full council meets on Thursday.

Story by Local Democracy Reporter Alex Moore