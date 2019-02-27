No name chosen for Telford's new £10m bridge

Campaigners are hoping that it might be named the Cinderloo bridge, in memory of those who died during the little known 1821 uprising near what is now the Forge Retail Park.

About 3,000 men and women marched from all corners of the area in protest of a cut in wages at nearby collieries.

Some of those marching were injured, with others killed, after a clash with the Shropshire Yeomanry.

Today Telford & Wrekin Council said no decision would be made on a name until closer to the formal opening.

Russell Griffin, of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “We have not made a decision on the bridge name as it stands as we are waiting for all the new grounds and bedding to become established. We will then plan a formal opening and take a final decision on a suitable name.”

The Cinderloo 1821 group is calling on the name to reflect those that fought for better wages.

They say the bridge is a great opportunity to right the wrong of iron masters being remembered in many Telford place names, despite there being no formal memorial to the ordinary working people.

The group was recently given £10,000 through the National Lottery to help commemorate the uprising.

Roadworks along the A442 underneath the new footbridge were removed over the last few days, leaving two lanes open for the first time in many months.

Motorists have had to queue along a single lane on both sides of the main road through Telford while work is carrying on.

An official opening of the new bridge will take place in early spring when the whole project comes to an end.