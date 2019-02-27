Help Harlie to help Shropshire's Hope House

Harlie McGowan, 11, has been donating toys, food and books to the Hope House Hospice for years, to thank them for helping him through the death of his mother Sonia in 2011.

Now Harlie's family has set up an online fundraiser to raise money.

Harlie said: "I lost my mom when I was three and a half years old. My nan got in touch with Hope House to help me with the bereavement of losing my mom.

"My counsellor's name is Mary. She came to visit me at home and at school. Whenever I needed her we would always talk about my mom and how I was coping.

"We would draw pictures of how I was feeling. Mary told me that I will have good days and bad days, and as I get older there will be more questions.

"She says she will always be there when that time comes.

"I would like to help Hope House with the cash appeal because they have supported me so much all these years.

"It's nice to be able to to give something back to Hope House for all they have done for me."

Harlie's campaign, justgiving.com/fundraising/harlie-mcgowan has already raised more than £400.