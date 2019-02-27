£1 swimming sessions for armed forces in Telford

Starting in April, the new armed forces discounts will also see at least 40 per cent off other non-instructed activities such as gym and public ice skating sessions, and 15 per cent off instructed activities.

This comes due to a one-off fund which has boosted Telford & Wrekin Council finances for the next two years.

An event will also be organised by the council on June 29 to support Armed Forces Day, with discounts and offers extended to reservists, cadets and their families.

Councillor John Minor, cabinet member for leisure, green spaces and parks, said: "Our armed forces families here in the borough are a huge part of our town.

"We are delighted to be able to extend our existing leisure concession rates to both serving and veteran personnel to help them stay fit and healthy.

"We also look forward to marking armed forces day later in the summer which is a great celebratory occasion to say thank you to the servicemen and women who are committed to protecting our country and also to their families who support them throughout their service."

The investment support is part of a series of new one off investments which will total £3.6 million and has been made possible following changes to the council's finances including a one-off VAT refund.

Armed forces personnel and veterans will be asked to show ID when using the discounted services and they are not available on group activities or block bookings.

