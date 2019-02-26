Call for increase in police funding by Telford councillors

Telford & Wrekin Councillors Richard Overton and Gilly Reynolds are putting forward a motion for the authority's meeting on Thursday where they call on the government to increase funding for local police.

The meeting is likely to be attended by West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, who has responded to the motion by highlighting his moves to increase the police budget and the number of officers since his election in 2016.

Councillor Overton's motion states: "Telford and Wrekin Council notes with concern West Mercia Police has been subjected to ruthless government cuts since 2010.

"£70m reduction in funding from government since 2010. A 13 per cent reduction in workforce. 20 per cent reduction in community support officers. A 16 per cent reduction in front line police officers losing over 300 officers in seven years.

"Police calls are no longer answered from a local call centre based in Shropshire. Reduction in police station opening hours."

He claims that since 2010 in Telford and Wrekin crime has increased by 35 per cent, equating to 3,973 offences.

He said: "This was almost twice the rate of increase in the number of recorded offences for England and Wales as a whole – 18 per cent."

Councillor Overton claims violence against a person has increased by 216 per cent, robbery by 10 per cent, possession of a weapon by 146 per cent, and public order offences by 147 per cent.

The motion, which will be put before the council for backing states: "This council notes with concern that, despite local police officers and leaders working hard, cuts to policing budgets by this government is letting down Telford and Wrekin residents.

"This council also recognises that despite increases in council tax by the PCC for new police officers, there will be no new police officers on our streets in Telford & Wrekin.

"This council is deeply alarmed that government cuts are putting our community at risk. We therefore call on government to provide fair funding to West Mercia Police.”

Mr Campion, who has only been in his post for two of the years covered by the motion, has previously commented on criticisms that none of the force's new officers being recruited will be based in Telford.

He has said the move will still be of considerable benefit to the town because extra staff will mean that Telford officers do not have to go and cover a shortage of police elsewhere in the county.

He has also spoken about how he is spending a higher proportion of police funding on frontline policing.

He said: “Since my election in 2016, I have overseen an £18m increase in West Mercia’s policing budget, and the addition of another 215 police officer posts in our communities.

"I have simultaneously ensured a far greater percentage of public money is going directly into frontline policing, and delivered the lowest council tax increases in England in all three of my budgets. Recorded crime in West Mercia has also fallen in the last 12 months by more than two per cent, bucking the national trend.

“I await the tabling of the motion at the council meeting and will listen to the debate with interest."