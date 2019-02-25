Regular road sweeping to return to Telford in April

Telford & Wrekin Council has partnered with idverde and says residents will see an enhanced service from April 1.

Under the new contract, regular road sweeping will return to the borough on all roads where a sweeper can operate and litter picking on all estates, parks and green spaces.

Footpath sweeping will also be introduced.

Crews will aim to empty any overflowing bins within four hours and reported fly-tipping will be collected within two working days.

The council says street litter will be cleared by the next working day in most instances, offensive graffiti removed within two hours and weeds sprayed within 10 working days.

idverde crews will do additional grass cutting in residential areas, up from 12 to 14 times a year.

Weed spraying will be done twice yearly with additional spraying when required and there will be a rolling programme to care for trees on streets and in borough woodlands.

There will be additional resources in summer dedicated to grass cutting and in winter to clear shrub beds and leaves.

Advertising

There will also be a dedicated resource in the Town Park and Southwater, with extended service hours in the summer operating from 8am to 8pm.

Council leader Shaun Davies met with idverde’s Sarah Hughes-Clarke to sign the contract.

He said: “idverde’s up-to-the-minute systems and use of technology will make it easier for us to keep our residents updated on what’s happening in their area.

"I am delighted that we will soon be working with them.”

Sarah Hughes-Clarke, idverde’s strategic development director, added: “Our service makes a huge difference to the quality of life for Telford residents; we’re all affected by what our environment looks and feels like when we step outside each day.

“This is a very important new contract for us, and we’re in it for the long-term. We’re so looking forward toworking with residents, volunteers, community groups, council officers and elected members.”