Free swimming for under 18s at Telford pools

Telford & Wrekin Council is offering the facility from April 1 for two years.

Free swimming is part of a series of new one-off investments which will total £3.6 million, made possible following changes to the council’s finances including a VAT refund.

Under the initiative, health improvement schemes will be set up across the borough to help residents.

The residents’ Telford Loyalty Card will allow free swimming for under 18s at all four Telford and Wrekin Leisure swimming pools. These are at Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre, Oakengates Leisure Centre, Newport Swimming Pool, and Abraham Darby Sports and Leisure Centre.

Free swimming sessions for all residents under the age of 18 will include public swimming and male or female-only sessions at each pool site.

For older swimmers the council is extending its its £1 swim for all residents aged over 50 for another three years also for public swimming and male or female-only sessions.

Councillor John Minor, cabinet member for leisure, green spaces and parks, said: “It’s great we can extend our free swimming offer to even more young residents in Telford & Wrekin thanks to our budget approach we can now offer free and subsidised swimming for the majority of people in the borough.”

“We are hopeful this will help encourage more people to be more active and that’s got to be a good thing for people’s health.”