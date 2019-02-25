Menu

Five deny public disorder in Telford

Five adults have denied being involved in public disorder in Telford that resulted in a girl suffering serious injuries.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

The teenager was hurt during an incident in the Woodside area of the town.

Julie Carrington, 40, Karl Carrington, 34, both of Woodcroft; Jodie Carrington, 32, of Wantage; Logan Russell, 32, of Westbourne; and Darren Sanders, 45, of Compton Road, Wolverhampton, all pleaded not guilty to an offence of using unlawful violence at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.

The charges relate to an incident on December 1, 2017, when an axe, hammer and poles were allegedly used.

They were granted bail.

