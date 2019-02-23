Organisers thrilled after bike fans scramble to Telford show

Thousands of enthusiasts scrambled to the International Centre for the show, which was packed with off-road machines, private restorations and an array of clubs.

Legendary dirt-bike stars Dougie Lampkin and John Banks were a main attraction, pulling in fans from all over the country last weekend.

The two bikers were publicly interviewed and quizzed on the highs and lows of their adventurous careers, which has seen them win multiple world, indoor, British trials and British motocross championships.

Sponsored by Hagon Shocks, the sold out show featured a number of competitions, with the winner of the Best in Show going to an immaculate 1969 Bultaco Matador 250cc, which was being exhibited by Dave Wood, who also took home the award for Best Enduro.

Nick Mowbray, event planner, said: "We are absolutely thrilled with the turnout of the show.

"The event was a sell-out for trade, clubs and private entries and was enjoyed by thousands of like-minded off-road enthusiasts over the weekend.

"The show is getting bigger and better each year and we cannot wait to see what 2020 brings."

Tony Hutchison, of Hagon Shocks, said: "It was a wonderful show with a great atmosphere and incredible bikes which generated a lot of interest.

"It is always great to catch up with old customers and fantastic to meet new ones and we are already looking forward to the 2020 show."

A date has already been set for next year's Classic Dirt Bike Show, taking place on February 15 and 16.

The next event in the Classic Bike Shows calendar is The Carole Nash Bristol Classic Motorcycle Show, being held this weekend at the Royal Bath and West Showground in Shepton Mallet.

For more information, visit bristolclassicbikeshow.com