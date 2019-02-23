£100k investment will improve footpaths and bridleways in Telford and Wrekin

About 250 miles of public footpaths and bridleways cover the borough, and the town's council says the improved sites may support the development of tourism or opportunities for cycling and walking.

Telford & Wrekin Council says the investment will go some way to support improvements to what have become hives of activity for the communities that use them, including volunteer groups promoting healthy eating and exercise.

Consultation will take place with the Local Access Forum and town and parish councils to identify sites where benefits can be achieved for the greatest number of people.

Examples of schemes may include improving footpaths around local nature reserves for less-abled people and better access to parks or walkways to schools.

It comes after the latest Public Health annual report, which looks at key health issues facing the borough, revealed levels of excess weight in Telford and Wrekin.

One in four children aged four or five, and one in three aged 10 or 11, are overweight or obese.

Two in three adults are considered to be overweight or obese and three in 10 adults are physically inactive.

The report echoes the problem nationally of excess weight with around two in three adults in England now considered to be overweight or obese.

Telford & Wrekin Council says the investment in rights of way is just one example of how it is working to tackle these statistics.

Cabinet member for leisure, green spaces and parks, Councillor John Minor said: "Whether they're used for sport, relaxation, studying nature or simply getting from A to B, Telford's rights of way are an important part of our local heritage.

“They are also an incredibly valuable way of enhancing quality of life for our residents, people who work in the county, and visitors that come to enjoy the beautiful countryside.

"If residents or local groups have any ideas about areas they would like to see some improvements in that will benefit us all and help us get active – be that an improved walkway to create a walking bus for school pupils, or improved access to park walks then please get in touch."

The £100,000 investment is part of a series of new one-off investments which will total £3.6m and has been made possible following changes to the council’s finances including a one off VAT refund.