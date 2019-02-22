'It's lucky no one was hurt' – investigations continue after vehicle smashes in Telford home

Police are checking CCTV near to the home in Manse Road, Hadley, where the kitchen wall was left crumbling after the crash on Wednesday night.

A hole to the inside of the house was left by the driver, who left after the crash without stopping.

Kitchen units were dislodged throughout the room and tiles were left scattered across the floor as the wall split in two.

Charan Baram, owner of the house, said it was disappointing to know the driver fled the scene.

"It's lucky that no one was hurt," he said.

"I wasn't in at the time it happened and thankfully my wife was on the other side of the house.

"The decent thing to do would have been to come and let us know what had happened and we could have sorted it there and then."

Police believe it was caused by a vehicle towing a trailer at about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

"We called the gas man out after it happened to make sure everything was safe and to make sure there were no leaks," added Mr Baram.

"This is a fairly new kitchen and none of it is salvageable which means we'll have to get the whole thing re-done again.

"I've lived in this area all my life and here for 20 years now and we've never had any trouble.

"Now it's a case of getting all the insurance sorted which I've already started doing.

"Hopefully they'll catch the person responsible who was probably drunk or had no insurance themselves."

West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene shortly after the collision took place.

Officers put police tape around the scene and returned the following morning to conduct further checks.

PCSO Jordan Newborough, said: "We believe it was caused by a vehicle towing a trailer and we'll be checking the CCTV cameras in the area.

"If they have driven off hopefully we'll be able to get their number plate."

The fire service sent an operations officer and three appliances including the rescue tender from Telford and Wellington to ensure the wall was safe.

Telford Patrol tweeted the incident, posting: "Been out to a vehicle that has crashed into a house on Manse Road, Hadley, causing structural damage to the wall.

"Vehicle has then driven off without stopping, possibly a van or commercial vehicle.

"If you have seen anything please call in."

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 729S200219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org